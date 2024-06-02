UTEP grad, Kayla Thornton, has impressive performance in WNBA

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP alumni, Kayla Thornton, had an impressive outing on the hardwood in the Liberty’s game against the Mystics, Friday night.

The 2014 graduate capped the night with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds helping New York skate past Washington, 90-79.

At the close of the competition Thornton was awarded with ‘Player of the Game,’ presented by Withings.

Thornton has had a unique the WNBA experience, leading her to where she is at in her professional career today.

The 6-foot-1 forward was undrafted in 2014, playing a few games for Washington that year earning her spot on the court.

Following Thornton’s stint with the Mystics, the UTEP graduate was then traded to Dallas where she competed for the Wings for six seasons.

In 2023, the forward was traded to New York where Thornton is competing in her second season with Liberty.

New York will be on the hardwood Sunday evening to take on Thornton’s former team once again, with tip off at 1:00 p.m. MT against Mystic.

