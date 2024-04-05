UTEP football starts tackling: Takeaways from coach Scotty Walden's first scrimmage

The most predictable thing about UTEP's first spring scrimmage under coach Scotty Walden was that he praised the energy afterward.

Friday's two-hour scrimmage that capped the eighth of 15 spring practices was behind closed doors (well, closed fences at Glory Field), but per accounts afterward, the defense forced a string of turnovers, the offense ran the ball well and stood out in the two-minute drills and the universal feeling was the team improved.

Here are some takeaways gleaned from what players and Walden said afterwards.

Both sides have moments

There is a zero-sum element to intersquad scrimmages, when one side of the ball is doing well the other side is getting beat, so what a team wants to see is both the offense and defense have moments.

By all accounts that happened. The defense made the majority of the big plays, but the offense had moments, particularly in the two-minute drill that closed the practice.

"Coach talked about back and forth, offense and defense," said receiver Trey Goodman, who was one of four players selected to talk to the media afterwards. "The Orange Swarm (defense) was making plays, pick-6s, fumble recoveries.

"We have guys in blue (offense) scoring breakaway touchdowns. It's healthy competition, understanding the team doesn't get better if just one side is dominating. The feeling of going back and forth gives us a good idea of how we're going to look in these next couple of scrimmages leading up to the fall."

Said Walden: "Not one side dominated. In the red-zone period, that was the most dominant the defense has been. Then in 2-minute, offense dominated the period with two touchdowns on two big explosive plays.

"That is the mark to me of a really good team, when there is back-and-forth, not one side dominating."

Locklear takes early QB lead?

Skyler Locklear, the Austin Peay backup last season who came to UTEP with Walden, was the quarterback sent over to talk to media. He reportedly impressed with his mobility, at one point running for a touchdown.

His competition in what has become a two-way battle, Cade McConnell, threw an interception but also had a touchdown pass in the two-minute drill.

"We finally got to be in a live setting," Locklear said. "It was great seeing everybody fly around and use everything we learned when we were just going thud (non-tackling), being able to see people play football and actually hit, see who the dogs are on our team.

"We all have things to work on. We all did great at certain points, we all messed up. We had too many turnovers, we have to get that fixed. We have to go to the film room and use this as a growth opportunity."

Said Walden: "I love both those guys, the competition and the ability to bounce back," Walden said.

On that last point, here's what linebacker Nate Dyman said: "Cade threw a bad ball one time, then at the end of 2-minute he throws a dime. We have guys on both sides stepping up, making plays, a back-and-forth fight. I love winning every time, but when the offense fights back, that makes a good team."

Standouts

Players sent to talk to the media were Dyman, Locklear, Goodman and defensive end Bryton Thompson. Walden also mentioned offensive lineman Otis Pitts and tailback Jevon Jackson.

Here is Walden's complete answer when asked who stood out: "I thought Nate Dyman really stood out today. Obviously he made an interception, but he flew to the football, made some big-time tackles.

"I loved Bryton Thompson up front. Bryton's ball get-off has been the best I've seen in a long time. I like seeing that penetration into the backfield. Even if he didn't get the sack, it caused our quarterback to move his launch point, which at the end of the day is our goal.

"Otis Pitts up front was very physical. Jevaughn Jackson ran the ball physically. I liked the grit he showed. We fed him the ball multiple times in a row. … The defense had him stuffed for a negative-1, he pops that thing for a 5-yard run. Those are plays that keep you alive. I was proud of the way he ran the football."

Thompson said the defense's pass rush right now is better than its run stopping.

"As a defense, the run game is where we have to get better," Thompson said. "It was a great first day for the team, the team did really well. There is a lot of stuff we have to improve on but overall we're making steps in the right direction."

Big recruiting weekend

The practice was closed to media, but not local coaches and especially not recruits. Walden said there were 20 recruits at the scrimmage from all over the state.

"A lot of people said, 'You can't get visitors out here, it's too hard, it's too far,'" Walden said. "We're never going to use that as an excuse. We don't take no for an answer."

