UTEP football starts hot, runs past Florida International for victory

The UTEP football team often raises a lot of questions when it takes the field, and so it was after a 27-14 victory over Florida International Wednesday night in Miami.

Where was the first quarter all year?

A team that hadn't put together a two-score quarter in its first 24 tries in 2023 scored 21 unanswered points in that first period when former fourth-team quarterback Cade McConnell put up a passer rating of 526 and Kelly Akharaiyi had 156 receiving yards.

The Miners weren't able to run off and leave FIU from there, but the defense played one of its best games and made it hold up as UTEP snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to a still-alive 2-5.

"We did the things we needed to do," coach Dana Dimel said. "We didn't make the big mistakes, we let them the make mistakes. We jumped on them early and we held on to the football, no unforced errors. The defense played well.

"We got off to a quick start and made some big plays offensively. We attacked them vertically, Cade made some great throws and our receivers did a great job running by guys. … We're a good team when we have the lead."

The start was stunning for a team that came in 128th out of 130 teams in offense, averaging 16 points a game. The Miners opened with a 75-yard, mostly on-the-ground drive, then let McConnell start flinging bombs for two more quick touchdowns.

By the time the quarter was over, he was 5-of-5 for 175 yards, two touchdowns and Akharaiyi was on his way to a 223-yard game that tied for fifth in program single-game history.

That included an 80-yard bomb on the second UTEP possession, the Miners' longest play by almost 30 yards this year. Akharaiyi also had the next touchdown on a 23-yard bomb.

That 21-point first quarter was the most since the Miners scored 28 in the first quarter of a 70-35 loss to Tulsa in 2008 and Akharaiyi's 223 yards tied for the fifth most in a single game in program history. It was the most in a game for UTEP since 1967.

"It was fantastic, some of the passes (McConnell) threw — no nerves," Dimel said. McConnell "dropped some perfect throws and orchestrated our offense. No turnovers."

"All the quarterbacks put the ball on the money and we did what we do," said Akharaiyi, who caught a 40-yard bomb from Kevin Hurley on Hurley's only play, which followed McConnell losing his helmet. "We have confidence in all our players."

UTEP dramatically dialed things back offensively after that first quarter, which was fine, given how well the defense played. It gave up a long touchdown drive to start the second half that made the score 24-14, and when FIU recovered an onside kick, some scary UTEP ghosts of blown leads past were starting to rattle around.

From there, the defense got six consecutive stops, including two takeaways and two sacks from Praise Amaewhule, giving him the UTEP career record with 21.5. Moe Westmorland added 2.5 sacks as UTEP had six for the game, the most of the Dimel era.

In addition to the two turnovers, the defense got three fourth-down stops. UTEP won its second consecutive game in the Eastern time zone after starting its program history 0-25-1 in those. McConnell finished 11-of-17 for 262 yards and didn't turn the ball over.

After a season of struggles, those were winning numbers for the Miners.

