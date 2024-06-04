UTEP football picks up DL out of UNM, Hunter Rapolla

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football picks up defensive lineman out of the University of New Mexico, Hunter Rapolla.

Rapolla recorded 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his junior year, with a season high of four tackles against Wyoming.

Prior to being a Lobo, the defensive line attended Junior College at Mt. San Jacinto for two season leading MSJC to an American Division Championship in 2022.

The Miners have utilized the transfer portal during this off season, picking up a good amount of talent on the defensive side of the ball to add depth within its program.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.