UTEP football officially names J.J. Clark defensive coordinator

UTEP football coach Scott Walden made his first official hire, naming Austin Peay defensive coordinator J.J. Clark to the same position with the Miners.

He's one of at least seven Austin Peay coaches reported to be coming to El Paso with Walden and the first to be officially named.

Clark joined the Austin Peay staff in 2022 after three years as defensive coordinator at NAIA Indiana Wesleyan, then was promoted to defensive coordinator prior to the 2023 season, when Austin Peay won nine games.

“J.J. is one of the best defensive minds in the nation," Walden said. "He comes from a family of coaches and has an amazing track record as a defensive coordinator

“He is a great teacher and inspires his players to play above themselves daily. He will have an attack style and multiple defense that will be fun for Miner fans to watch. I cannot wait to see him lead the ‘Orange Swarm Defense’ as we develop our fearless, fast, physical brand of football!

"We are thrilled to have J.J. and his awesome family here in El Paso!”

The graduate of Wheaton College earned his bachelor's degree in 2012 and his master's in 2014.

Last season Austin Peay was third in the United Athletic Conference in total defense last season and first with three defensive touchdowns.

