UTEP football introduces new football coach Scotty Walden: live updates

New UTEP head football coach Scotty Walden is being introduced as the new head football in a press conference at the Larry K. Durham Center Hall of Champions. Follow along as Walden addresses the El Paso media for the first time.

Live UTEP football coach announcement

Key UTEP players in the transfer portal

Offensive lineman Justin Mayers: He was an every game starter at guard the last two years, his fourth and fifth seasons with the program.

Safety Kobe Hylton: He started every game he was healthy for in the last two years and was a captain. He transferred to UTEP from Louisiana prior to the 2022 season.

Cornerback Trez Moore: He played early this season before opting to redshirt. A backup cornerback, he had one interception before taking the redshirt. This was his second season with UTEP after transferring from Iowa Western College and he started nine games last season.

Safety Ilijah Johnson: He played in the first six games this year before quitting the team.

Receiver Jostein Clark: He played in five games this season, catching three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Deion Hankins: UTEP's leading rusher this past season, who has rushed for 2,604 yards in five years as a Miner, was El Paso's all-time leading rusher as a high school standout at Parkland.

Receiver Kelly Akharaiyi: The junior notched 1,033 receiving yards this season to become the third different Miner in three years go surpass 1,000 yards.

Some players that the new coach is recruiting

Gael Ochoa, QB, Pebble Hills

Beau Sparks, WR, Utah Tech/Franklin HS graduate

James Monds III, DB, Indiana University

James Gillespie, DT, Ventura

Michael Marotta, OL, Valdosta State

Michael Ray, DB, Tyler

Ashton Emory, RB, Rockwell (Texas) HS

