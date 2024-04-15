UTEP football enters last week of practice ahead of spring game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football enters its final week of practice Monday morning ahead of its spring game to close out the season.

Hosting an official spring game isn’t something UTEP football has done in the last couple of seasons.

New head coach Scotty Walden brought back the scrimmage to be able to show Miner fans what his team has been working on the past three months ahead of the regular season- essentially building the team from the ground up.

“I’m hoping to showcase anything that I, and we as a collective this team has been working hard for since January 13th when we got here,” said senior wide receiver Trey Goodman. “Since we got in that weight room and we started pumping iron like it was nobody’s business. We’ve just been grinding relentlessly for the past three months. And I’m so ready to show the city of El Paso and the UTEP miner family to give them a glimpse, give them a taste of what it’s going to be like in the fall.”

The spring game will is free admission for all beginning at 1 p.m. at the Sun Bowl Saturday, April 20th.

