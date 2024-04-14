UTEP football becomes closer as a program in scrimmage No. 2

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP football is building a different program this year under new head coach Scotty Walden.

Coming from Austin Peay, Walden brought a decent amount of transfers with him to join returning Miners as well as true freshmen to make up the 2024 roster.

With many different players coming from diverse backgrounds, it is vital that UTEP takes this spring season to learn one another’s style of play. And maybe even most importantly, learnabout each other off of the field as well.

“I tell my guys ‘KYP,’ which means know your people,” Walden said. “I expect all of my guys to know their teammates first and last names, and hometowns.”

Walden isn’t the only one who sees the benefits in using this time to grow closer, as his athletes have also bought into the idea of being “family,” instead of “co-workers.”

“It’s probably the most imperative part of the off-season because we build a camaraderie that’s going to last us through the fall,” said senior wide receiver Trey Goodman. “We build habits that are going to last us through the fall. We build our culture that’s going to last us to the fall. That’ll help us win or lose games when we get between the lines.”

“That’s got to be your best friend, because at the end of the day, I’m going to depend on someone right next to me for the whole team to be successful. And if I can’t trust that person who is on the field with me, then the team’s not going to succeed. We need to get everyone together and move more as a unit- that’s when we would be most effective. So that’s what we’re trying to instill right now, and it’s coming along pretty well so far,” Goodman added.

The Miners will close out its spring season during the spring game on Saturday, April 20 at the Sun Bowl.

