UTEP football adds linebacker out of Cincinnati to roster

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – UTEP football picks up transfer out of Cincinnati, adding depth and experience to its defensive line.

Dorian Jones leaves Cincinnati and heads to the Sun City after the linebacker was the third leading tackler for the Cardinals in the 2023 season with 56 tackles – 24 of which were solo.

Previously, the Florida native spent four years at Louisville where Jones collected a total of 90 tackles across 36 games.

Throughout Jones’ career the new addition to the Miners has also accumulated five sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and an interception.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.