UTEP, FC Juárez Femenil battle to draw in exhibition game

EL PASO, Texas – In front of a sold-out crowd at University Field, the UTEP women’s soccer team and FC Juárez Femenil battled to a 0-0 draw in an exhibition game on Wednesday.

This was the second time that both teams play against each other in a friendly competition. The last time the two sides clashed on the pitch was back in 2020.

Sold out crowd for tonight's game against FC Juarez Femenil 💙 ⚽@FemenilFcJuarez#PicksUp pic.twitter.com/kvvqph3br3 — UTEP Soccer (@UTEPSoccer) April 4, 2024

Both UTEP and FC Juárez Femenil gained a lot from the exhibition that will help them in their own ways. Both clubs put on a show for their fan bases that showed up to University Field.

“I think this is massive. When you talk about UTEP, El Paso, and Ciudad Juárez they are kind of synonymous and when you tie in soccer, it’s something that everybody in the community wants to experience and I think you saw it.” UTEP women’s soccer head coach Gibbs Keeton said.

“We hope that with this, people know where our field is, people know how good team are is going to be, and we will have that support in the fall.” Keeton said.

“It’s a good experience for us cause they’re a first team,” UTEP forward Nicole Morales said. “This is good for us to keep pushing through and get better.”

“Specifically, with playing against division one players, a really common trait is that they’re super physical and super fit. So, I think that is really beneficial for any soccer player at any level.” FC Juarez Femenil forward Alondra Blanco said.

UTEP will have two more matches left in its 2024 spring season. UTEP will take on New Mexico and New Mexico State in a double header in Las Cruces on April 13.

FC Juárez Femenil is in the midst of its 2024 Clausura season. FC Juárez Femenil will take on Club Atlético de San Luis at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramírez on Sunday.

FC Juárez Femenil sits in 8th place in the Liga MX Femenil standings. Liga MX Femenil is the highest division of professional women’s soccer in Mexico.

