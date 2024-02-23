UTEP fall late to Conference USA leading Louisiana Tech

The one kind of magic the UTEP men's basketball team had going for it, it's innate ability to protect it's gym, went away at the most inopportune time, as the Miners couldn't make the plays down the stretch of a 65-59 loss to Conference USA leaders Louisiana Tech.

In a game with nine ties and 18 lead changes, the Bulldogs had the lead chance that mattered when it pulled ahead 57-55 with 3:57 remaining.

UTEP head men's basketball coach Joe Golding at a men's basketball game against NMSU on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

More: CUSA men's basketball standings

From there, the best team in the league showed how it got there, making a string of tough shots. When UTEP got a steal with 1:16 remaining and the lead down to 59-57, the Miners had a fast break with a chance to tie but the Bulldogs' Tahlik Chavez, the offensive star of the game with 20 points, ranged back and stole the ball with 1:11 to play.

On the other end, Daniel Bacho made a tough basket to give Louisiana Tech a four-point lead and after some terrible free throw shooting in the first 35 minutes, the Bulldogs made their free throws later.

Back-of-the-rotation reserve Derek Hamilton was the star for UTEP, scoring 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

Miners up 2 at half

UTEP led 31-29 at the half where its superior ball-handling and La. Tech's dominance on the boards mostly balanced out.

The Miners didn't have an offensive rebound until Powell missed a tip at the halftime buzzer, as the Bulldogs led on the glass 24-13 at the half.

UTEP only gave the ball away twice in the first 20 minutes while forcing nine turnovers — seven of those added to the Miners' nation-leading steals total — and turned that into a 7-0 advantage in points-off-turnovers.

Derek Hamilton led the Miners with eight first-half points, more than he's had in any game since the second contest of the season. Powell had four assists.

Up next

The Miners stay at home to play Sam Houston in the Don Haskins Center on Saturday night. The 7 p.m. tip will be streamed on ESPN+ and carried on 600 ESPN El Paso.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP men's basketball fall late to Louisiana Tech