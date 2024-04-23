UTEP’s Faith Aragon earns Pitcher of the Week accolade

UTEP’s Faith Aragon earns CUSA Pitcher of the Week honors at the close of the teams series against Louisiana Tech.

Aragon helped the Miners get a pair of shutout games against the Bulldogs along with nine scoreless innings.

The pitcher allowed only three hits and knocked down seven strikeouts at the circle.

Aragon is the first player to receive this honor since Julia Wright five years ago to the date, on April 22nd 2019.

The Miners will return to El Paso and commemorate their seniors this weekend during their next series against the Liberty Flames.

