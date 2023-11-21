UTEP eager for chance to knock off No. 22 and unbeaten Liberty

The question was easier to answer this week than it was a week ago.

With No. 22 Liberty coming to town to close out the UTEP football team's season, what is the motivation for a 3-8 team with nothing tangible at stake?

Playing spoiler

"You can't get more motivation than this as far as playing a ranked team, and we have some seniors have done some really neat things for the program," coach Dana Dimel said at his weekly press conference. "We're playing for those two things, that's our biggest motivation. Then to continue to improve.

"We've got an opportunity to try to play spoiler. I love playing football on Thanksgiving weekend. I love it, it's my favorite game of the year to play."

In fact, Dimel even floated the idea of playing New Mexico State this weekend in the future, though that's an issue for another time.

At hand is 11-0 Liberty which could qualify for a New Year's Day bowl with some help. The Flames lead Conference USA in total offense, scoring and total defense and are second in the league in scoring defense.

Tailback Quinten Corley leads CUSA in rushing while quarterback Kaidon Salter is third.

Liberty's success

Liberty also leads the league in budget — the school has a $1.7 billion endowment — but Dimel said the Flames' success goes way beyond resources.

"There are things they do schematically more than anything," Dimel said. "They have the resources, yes, but they've been coached really well this year. That part of it has to be said.

"The model of what they do, sometimes their resources allow them to do some things that some of us can't do, that's just facts of college football. They have a power five budget.

"With that being said, they are coaching their kids well this year. That needs to be well documented that they have put kids in position to win games."

Dimel went on to describe how Liberty does so many things so well, then punctuated that.

"All these things I'm saying about Liberty isn't coach-speak, it's facts," Dimel said. "You don't go undefeated in our game, flawless like they have, unless you are doing a lot of things right."

UTEP faces question at tailback

What exactly Liberty will face is still a bit up in the air, as UTEP tailbacks Deion Hankins and Torrance Burgess are hoping to return from injuries that knocked them out of the loss to Middle Tennessee, but are not practicing yet.

The next player in line, true freshman Ezekiel Jolly, has been ruled out since he's played four games and can't play another and still redshirt, which the Miners are committed to.

Mike Franklin and Daryon Triche, who doesn't have a carry this year, would be the next players up if Hankins and Burgess can't return.

Akharaiyi seeks 1,000 yards

UTEP does know what they are doing at receiver, and one big priority is getting Kelly Akharaiyi to 1,000 yards. He comes in at 924 as he seeks to become the third different Miner go over 1,000 yards in the last three seasons.

"I'd be foolish to say we're not going to try to get Kelly to 1,000 yards," Dimel said. "It would be special for Kelly. Obviously that's something that would be really neat to do. We're not going to change our game plan because of it, but we'll definitely be aware and focused on trying to get that accomplished for Kelly."

Dimel tunes out speculation around his job status

Left mostly unsaid was speculation about Dimel's future, and he sound like someone who expects to be back next season when he talked about getting offensive linemen experience for next year.

Dimel said he's tuned out social media commentary on his status.

"There's outside noise in every program at every level," Dimel said. "There's always expectations for your program and there's always talk out there. I stay locked in. If a coach ever gets on social media, he really, really will curb his opinion on things, he'll change the way he coaches the team.

"I've been in places, we've been 10-1, you lose a game and you're drilled on social media. That's part of life. One bad game you get drilled. Social media is what it is, I'm going to leave it at that."

That's how Dimel's final press conference of the 2023 season ended.

