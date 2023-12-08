Who is in, who is out on the UTEP coaching staff

Scotty Walden has begun the process of assembling his first UTEP staff, which he hinted will be heavy on his assistants from Austin Peay, though he also said he'll have conversations with current Miner coaches.

The current UTEP roster includes 13 assistants in the coaches section, which includes strength and conditioning and support staff.

Scotty Walden was introduced as the new UTEP head football coach on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at a press conference at the Larry K. Durham Sports Center on campus.

Here is what he's put together so far.

Who's in

Jake Brown, offensive coordinator. Reported by Chris Vannini of The Athletic, Brown was co-offensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech the last two years. He previously worked at Texas Tech, Baylor and TCU. He graduated from North Texas and is a native of Ennis, which is south of Dallas.

JJ Clark, defensive coordinator at Austin Peay coaching safeties. He spent the last two years at Peay after three years coaching at the NAIA level in the Midwest.

Jared Kaster, offensive line coach at Austin Peay. Texas Tech graduate previously coached at Houston Baptist/Houston Christian.

Lanear Sampson, receivers coach at Austin Peay. Baylor graduate joined the Peay staff for the 2022 season.

Jajuan Dulaney, tight ends at Austin Peay. After spending his final season as a player at Texas Tech, he coached at Texas and Houston

