UTEP coach Rodney Terry in critical condition after allergic reaction

UTEP coach Rodney Terry has been hospitalized and is in critical condition after suffering an allergic reaction, according to KVIA-TV.

The reaction stemmed from a meal, per the report.

The Miners played their Conference USA opener against Florida International, a 69-67 loss, on Thursday with assistant Kenton Paulino taking over with Terry in the hospital.

“Coach Terry wanted to be here, and he’s doing much, much better,” Paulino said Thursday after the loss and before the school confirmed Terry was in critical condition. “[The hospital] wanted to hold him for a certain period of time and they wouldn’t let him go. But he’s ready to get back to work.”

Terry is in his second season at UTEP after seven seasons at Fresno State.