UTEP’s Belik, Woodley advance to Eugene at NCAA West Region First Round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – UTEP track and field’s Jakub Belik (men’s high jump) and Jordani Woodley (men’s 110-meter hurdles) will make their way to historic Hayward Field after impressive performances on day three at the 2024 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships West First Round in Fayetteville, Ark., at John McDonnell Field on Friday afternoon.

Belik leaped a personal-best 2.20 meters (7-2.5) in the first round of the men’s high jump. He reached his PB on his third and final try following two failed attempts. Belik was one of six competitors to leap the 2.20-meter mark and was sixth overall. Belik’s new mark ranks ninth best in program history.

Belik will compete in his second consecutive NCAA Championships. The junior jumper is making his first trip to Eugene as the championships were held in Austin, Texas, last season.

Woodley, after having a false start in the 2022 quarterfinals and placing out of the top 12 last season, broke through and finished in second place in heat 3 with a season-best 13.29 (2.7) in the quarterfinals of the 110 hurdles. The junior finished fourth overall and punched his first-ever ticket to the NCAA Championships. He recently set the school record with a 13.64 in Wednesday’s first-round race.

With Belik and Woodley advancing, four Miners have now claimed spots in Eugene on June 5-8. Arianne Morais (women’s javelin) and Sandra Maiyo (women’s 10,000m) punched their tickets on Thursday.

COMING UP SATURDAY

Freshman Esther Osisike will lead off for the Miners when she competes in the first round of the women’s discus set for noon MT/1 p.m. CT.

The women’s 4×100-meter relay team will run at 4 p.m. MT/5 CT to get the track events started.

Marissa Simpson will compete in the women’s 100-meter hurdles quarterfinals at 5:15 p.m./6:15 CT.

Niesha Burgher and Rejoice Sule will see action in the women’s 100-meter dash quarterfinal at 5:35 p.m./6:35 CT. Burgher will also run in the 200-meter dash quarters at 6:50 p.m./7:50 CT.

Loubna Benhadja will compete in the women’s 400-meter hurdles quarterfinals at 6:25 p.m. MT/7:25 CT.

The women’s 4×400-meter relay team will wrap up the west prelims at 7:45 p.m./8:45 CT.

2024 NCAA OTF CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST FIRST-ROUND INFO: Live Results | Schedule

ESPN+ Links: Sat

WOMEN’S SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Discus Throw first round (Sat., Noon MT/1 CT)

Esther Osisike – 51.63m (169-5) (Flight 1, Position 4)

4x100m Relay quarterfinals (Sat., 4 p.m. MT/5 CT)

Meaders, Burgher, Simpson, Sule – 44.18 (Heat 3, Lane 2)

100m Hurdles quarterfinals (Sat., 5:15 p.m. MT/6:15 CT)

Marissa Simpson (Heat 1, Lane 6)

100m quarterfinals (Sat., 5:35 p.m. MT/6:35 CT)

Niesha Burgher (Heat 1, Lane 9)

Rejoice Sule (Heat 2, Lane 8)

400m Hurdles quarterfinals (Sat., 6:25 p.m. MT/7:25 CT)

Loubna Benhadja (Heat 2, Lane 3)

200m quarterfinals (Sat., 6:50 p.m. MT/7:50 CT)

Niesha Burgher (Heat 1, Lane 8)

4x400m Relay quarterfinals (Sat., 7:45 p.m. MT/8:45 CT)

Uche, Benhadja, Sule, Burgher – 3:36.12 (Heat 1, Lane 7)

