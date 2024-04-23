UTEP Beach volleyball transitioning to new head coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP Beach volleyball will soon be led by a new head coach as the program heads into its third season.

Indoor volleyball coach Ben Wallis began the team two years ago bringing in Daniel Foo as an associate coach from the University of New Mexico.

Since then, the Miners have been able to triple their total win amount this year compared to last year.

Foo will be moving up into the head coach position for beach volleyball come May 1. Wallis will remain as the indoor head coach.

Despite being a fresh program, Foo has a lot of ambitions when it comes to the future of this team.

“Ben brought me out here to El Paso to kind of start this program and have the opportunity to help him with the idea of kind of moving into this head coaching position,” Foo said. “I’m really excited to take over the program. Realistically, I would like to see by the time my freshmen from last year are graduating, we’re seen as the top 20 program.”

But first, the Miners have to close out the current 2024 season.

UTEP hits the road Wednesday to begin the CUSA Championship in Youngsville, Louisiana to take on FIU in the first round.

