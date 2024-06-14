Ten days before summer practice begins, the UTEP men's basketball team has completed its coaching staff with the addition of Mike Roberts, who comes to the Miners after two years at Cincinnati.

Roberts fills a coaching spot that opened after head assistant Jeremy Cox departed for Oklahoma State last month. Roberts was at Cincinnati from 2021-23 and before that held full-time positions at his alma mater Indiana (2019-21), UNC Greensboro (2012-19), Rice (2008-12) and Cal (2007-08).

New UTEP men's basketball assistant Mike Roberts works the sidelines during an Indiana game in 2019

Roberts played at Indiana from 2000-05, including being on the 2002 NCAA Tournament runner-up team.

"I am very excited to welcome Mike Roberts to the Borderland as a member of our coaching staff," UTEP coach Joe Golding said. "From day one here at UTEP I have committed to identifying high character men to coach and mentor our student-athletes, and we have found that in Mike.

“On the court, we are gaining a wealth of basketball knowledge that has played and coached at the highest levels of college basketball under the tutelage of more than one of the great coaches of our time. Our program will benefit from his vast amount of experience and knowledge of the game, and we could not be any more excited that he has chosen to be a part of Miner Basketball.”

Roberts began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech in 2005-06 under coach Bobby Knight.

The Miners begin summer practice on June 24.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP basketball hires Mike Roberts as men's assistant