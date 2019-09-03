Utah's Zack Moss discusses 187-yard performance against BYU, national perception of the Utes in 2019

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth talk with senior Utah running back Zack Moss fresh off of a 187-yard performance in the Utes' rivalry win over BYU last Thursday in Provo, UT. Moss talked about the national perception of his team, saying "We know the talent we have here, but our job is to go out there each and every week and put the world on notice to what we have here at Utah."

