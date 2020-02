Pac-12 Networks' Eldridge Recasner catches up with Timmy Allen after Utah men's basketball's 60-45 win over Cal Saturday night. Allen had a game-high 21 points – his first 20-point performance in 10 games – and helped on defense to hold Cal to 45 points, the fewest allowed by the Runnin' Utes this season.

