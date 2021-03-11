Utah's Timmy Allen and Alfonso Plummer address media after first round 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament victory

Reuters

In a rare first-hand account of the treatment of detained activists, the man told Reuters he was one of about 60 people picked up on Tuesday by police in Myeik, a southern coastal town, as they hid in a house after a protest was broken up by them. Myeik police station did not answer its phone. The protesters were put in a truck and handed over to troops at Myeik air base, where the men were separated from the women, photographed and taken to a room, the man said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of being detained again.