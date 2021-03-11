Utah's Timmy Allen and Alfonso Plummer address media after first round 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament victory

Utah student-athletes Timmy Allen and Alfonso Plummer address the media following a 98-95 win over Washington in the opening round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Mar. 10 in Las Vegas. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

Recommended Stories

