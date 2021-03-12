Utah's Timmy Allen addresses the media following a quarterfinals exit in the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament
Utah student-athlete Timmy Allen follows up with the media after No. 7 Utah men's basketball fell 91-85 in double-overtime to No. 2 USC in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Thursday, Mar. 11 in Las Vegas.