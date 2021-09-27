Utah's Karene Reid named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after spectacular 15-tackle performance

Utah linebacker Karene Reid named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Four, for Monday, Sept. 27. Reid had 15 tackles, one sack and one interception. The 15 tackles are the most by a Pac-12 student-athlete this season and the most by an FBS freshman this season. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.