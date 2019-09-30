Utah's Francis Bernard earns Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award after 12 tackles, interception against WSU

After tallying a game-high 12 tackles and an interception in Utah's 38-13 win over Washington State, linebacker Francis Bernard earns Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors for Week 5. WSU entered the game leading the country in passing yards per game (499.5), was second in total offense (605.2) and fifth in scoring (52.8), but the Utes' defensive effort held the Cougars to 252 passing yards, 313 total yards on offense and a season-low 13 points. It was also the fifth straight game that the Utes have held an opponent to under 100 yards rushing. Bernard's 12-tackle performance was his second double-digit tackle game of the season and was the second time he has led the team in tackles this year. His interception return for 22 yards in the fourth quarter was his second pick of the season and sixth of his career.

