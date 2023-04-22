Utah's Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe 'on track' for 2023 season, look to make another championship run
Utah student-athletes Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe join Pac-12 Networks' Stevenson Sylvester and Ted Robinson at the 22 Forever Game on Saturday, April 22 in Salt Lake City. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.