Utah guard Brynna Maxwell is the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after averaging 19.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in Utah's sweep of Washington and Washington State. Maxwell posted a team-best 22 points against WSU -- her fourth 20-point performance this season. She also shot 66% from 3-point range on the weekend while going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad