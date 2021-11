Utah's Britain Covey was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 12. Covey returned two punts for 90 yards and two other kickoffs for 59 yards in No. 23 Utah's win over No. 3 Oregon. Covey had the highlight of the night with a 78-yard punt return touchdown as the first half expired. It was his second such score this season and fourth of his career.