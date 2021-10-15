Utah's Britain Covey chats with Bruce Feldman about the Utes season and all the team has endured
Utah Football's Britain Covey catches up with Bruce Feldman for a Pac-12 chat. The two discuss all that the team has endured over the past two weeks following the passing of Aaron Lowe to a monumental and emotional win against USC, the program's first-ever win at the Coliseum, among several other topics, including Covey's relationship with Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth.