Utah's Branden Carlson joins Pac-12 Networks after career-high scoring performance vs. Idaho State
Senior student-athlete Branden Carlson joins Pac-12 Networks' Mike Montgomery and Drew Goodman following Utah men's basketball 70-58 victory over Idaho State on Monday, Nov. 14 in Salt Lake City.