Utah's Branden Carlson joins Pac-12 Networks after career-high scoring performance vs. Idaho State

A Chicago artist has been traveling around the country, beautifying ugly potholes by turning them into miniature works of art. Jim Bachor uses Italian glass and marble to create gorgeous mosaics to fill in the potholes, with no funding (or permission) from local authorities. "People loved it and thought it was funny," Bachor says of his first pothole mosaic in 2013. "Was it legal? I still don't know. I decided to turn my hobby into a bit of a Robin Hood thing. If I had to ask for permission, I w