Utahns get a first look at the new Salt Lake Bees’ Daybreak Field with detailed renders

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Utahns are getting a first look at the new Bees ballpark in the heart of the Daybreak community in South Jordan with newly released renders.

The renders feature a modern, sleek design for the ballpark, aptly named Daybreak Field. Once completed, it will have 6,500 fixed seats and an open grassy lawn and picnic area, bringing the stadium’s capacity to about 8,000.

Daybreak Field renders (Courtesy: Miller Sports + Entertainment)

The ballpark will also offer locally inspired “food-from-scratch” kitchens, quick service stands, and Grab-N-Go markets, according to Miller Sports + Entertainment (MSE)

The Salt Lake Bees are expected to begin playing at their new ballpark in the 2025 season. MSE said its inaugural Daybreak Field season will offer a “full range” of spectator options, from open-lawn seating to party decks, suits, and club seating. Field-level suites will also be available where “fans are seated closer to home plate than the pitcher’s mound.”

Salt Lake Bees General Manager Ty Wardle said MSE took a fan-centric approach to building the field.

“Our planning has focused on developing amenities that best serve the fan, whether you are picnicking in the outfield or prefer a full-service hospitality experience,” said Wardle. “We aim to accommodate groups of all sizes, from a family of four in box seats to large company gatherings. This new ballpark will be the ideal setting create lasting memories.

MSE President Michelle Smith said the collaboration to build Daybreak Field has been “inspiring.”

“The building of Daybreak Field at America First Square is very exciting as the ballpark and plaza take shape into becoming a new community hub with baseball, shops, restaurants and entertainment in South Jordan,” said Smith.

MSE said construction of the Daybreak entertainment district has remained on schedule since crews broke ground last fall. Aside from the ballpark, the district will also house a Megaplex Entertainment Center, complete with theater screens, a bowling alley and arcade. The square will also be a venue for concerts, ice skating in the winter, and more.

