Utahn makes Team USA for 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah native has been officially selected to represent Team USA at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Ali Ibanez of Murray, Utah, will be joining the Team USA Wheelchair Basketball team at the summer Paralympic Games. Ibanez earned her spot on the team by qualifying at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Selection Camp.

Ibanez has previously played — and medaled — in the Paralympics, earning a bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. She has also earned a bronze medal at the World Championships, and competed there in 2018 and 2023.

Ibanez was born with arthrogryposis, which is a condition that affects the joints in her lower body and makes them stiff.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, arthrogryposis does not have a known cause, but “almost always results from another condition.” Arthrogryposis is usually discovered in utero or at birth, and while there is no cure, there are treatment options.

When not competing in basketball, Ibanez likes reading and art, as well as socializing with her friends, and she hopes to be a tattoo apprentice one day.

According to a press release, “She was introduced to wheelchair basketball in 2013 and played with a varsity team in the juniors division of the NWBA until she graduated high school.”

The NWBA is the National Wheelchair Basketball Association, which was first founded in 1949. Each year, there are nearly 200 NWBA events in several different countries, with the season running from October until April.

The organization is recognized as the governing body for the U.S. by the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation and the U.S. Olympic Committee’s Paralympic Division.

