Utah wrecks USC’s CFP hopes with Pac-12 Championship victory

USC’s 2022 season will be remembered for a four-letter nightmare: Utah.

The Utes fell behind by 14 points in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday in Las Vegas and roared back for a 47-24 victory.

The win was Utah’s second over the Trojans this season — the first was 43-42 in the regular season — and destroyed hopes USC had for a CFP spot.

The Trojans came into the game in the No. 4 spot, the final playoff slot.

However, there is joy in Ohio now as the Ohio State Buckeyes sit fifth and will not play in the Big Ten Championship Game after being vanquished by Michigan.

USC’s second loss seems to create a path for Ohio State, which is ranked fifth in the CFP, to slide into the fourth spot.

Alabama is sixth but the Crimson Tide has two losses.

The Nos. 1, 2, and 3 teams, respectively, Georgia, Michigan, and TCU, all play Saturday.

USC came into the Pac-12 title game and looked ready to take the final spot as it rolled to a 17-3 lead. However, Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams suffered a cut pinkie on his throwing hand and appeared to be limping through the second half.

The Trojans went limp as Williams hobbled.

Utah, meanwhile, erupted for 44 points in the final 45 minutes. Utes quarterback Cam Rising threw a trio of touchdown passes and went for more than 300 yards in the air.

Utah won the Pac-12 Championship for the second straight year and now will head to the Rose Bowl.

The Trojans were within 27-24 with 10:52 left but Utah scored three touchdowns over the next 9 minutes turning a tight game into a rout.

Williams still threw for more than 360 yards. However, once his mobility was limited, Utah devoured him and USC.

The final indignity was a sack in the last minute. After that, Williams hobbled off as Head Coach Lincoln Riley mercifully replaced him.

