Utah-Washington football: Predictions, picks, odds, how to watch Pac-12 matchup in Seattle

Pac-12 football continues to impress this fall, headlined by No. 5 Washington. The Huskies are one of the most prolific offenses in the country and one of just seven remaining undefeated teams in the FBS.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leads the Heisman Trophy odds ahead of Week 11. His 3,201 passing yards are by far the most in the country; the gap from him to USC's Caleb Williams in second is slightly bigger than the gap from Williams to Georgia's Carson Beck in ninth.

Though Penix Jr.'s regularly racking up yards and touchdowns with ease, last week's 52-42 win over USC saw the Huskies' rushing attack take center stage. Running back Dillon Johnson set career-highs with 256 yards and four touchdowns.

“It was a special game, man,” Johnson said post-game. “We just wanted to be the most physical team. The last two weeks, we haven’t played up to our standards.”

Their standards are putting up more than 40 points per game and winning by double digits. Last week's win marked the first time the Huskies did both since their 59-32 win over Cal on Sep. 23. The victory over USC was dominant enough that the Trojans fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

This week, Washington (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) hosts one of the toughest teams remaining on its schedule: No. 14 Utah (7-2, 4-2). The Utes dominated Arizona State last week 55-3 for the best performance in all phases of the game. Quarterback Bryson Barnes set a career-high with four touchdowns in the win to rebound from a blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1).

“You don’t want to let a team beat you twice,” Barnes said. “We had to regain our energy and get over that loss, no matter how bad it was.”

The two teams first met in 1931 but have only played another 13 games since then. The series is lopsided in Washington's favor as the Huskies are 12-2 against the Utes. Washington and Utah haven't played since 2020 when the Huskies notched a comeback win 24-21 in Seattle.

The Huskies host the Utes once again Saturday at Husky Stadium. Washington needs to keep pace at the top of the rankings to ensure a playoff spot. Utah's looking to build on the momentum from last week and hand the Huskies their first loss this season.

Utah at Washington predictions roundup

Sportsbook Wire: Washington 32, Utah 10

Payton Shanks writes, "Washington’s offense should prove to be too much for Utah to handle, and the Utes simply don’t have an offense that will be able to keep up."

Sporting News: Utah to cover and under on the point total

David Fletcher writes, "Washington has only covered the spread once in their last four outings, which was against one of the worst defenses in the country. Utah is far from a struggling defense, which sets up the Huskies for another close outing."

ESPN: Washington has a 69.3% chance of victory at home

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) has the Huskies second in the Pac-12 at a 17.3 rating compared to the Utes in fifth at 12.9. That difference and Washington playing at home push the analytics to the Huskies' favor.

College Football HQ: Washington 36, Utah 30

James Parks says, "Utah can adequately rush the passer, throw Penix out of rhythm on some of his throws, and it plays some of the better secondary coverage in the conference. But eventually the dam breaks."

Athlon Sports: Washington 32, Utah 21

Staff writes, "In seven of nine games this season, the Huskies and their opponents have gone over 50 points."

How to Watch Utah at Washington: TV channel and streaming

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports app; FuboTV

NCAAF odds Week 10: Utah Utes at Washington Huskies

The Huskies are favorites to make it 10 wins in a row Saturday over the Utes, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread: Washington (-9.5)

Moneyline: Washington (-350); Utah (+275)

Over/under: 50 points

Washington at USC injury report

Utes RB Ja'Quinden Jackson (undisclosed) is questionable

Huskies WR Jalen McMillan (leg) is questionable

Washington Huskies football schedule and results

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Washington 56-19 Boise State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Washington 43-10 Tulsa Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Washington 41-7 Michigan State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Washington 59-32 Cal Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Washington 31-24 Arizona Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Washington 36-33 Oregon Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Washington 15-7 Arizona State Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Washington 42-33 Stanford Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Washington 52-42 USC Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Washington vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Washington at Oregon State, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Washington vs. Washington State, TBD

Utah Utes football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Thurs. 08/31: Utah 24-11 Florida Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Utah 20-13 Baylor Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: Utah 31-7 Weber State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Utah 14-7 UCLA Final

Week 5: Fri. 09/29: Utah 7-21 Oregon State Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Utah 34-14 Cal Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Utah 34-32 USC Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Utah 6-35 Oregon Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Utah 55-3 Arizona State Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Utah at Washington, 3:30 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Utah at Arizona, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Utah vs, Colorado, TBD

