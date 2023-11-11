Utah, Washington combine for 52 points in wild first half
Washington had its hands full in the first half of a Pac-12 game on Saturday against Utah.
The Huskies were trying to maintain their undefeated mark against a Utah team that was 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference.
There were long drives — quick ones — and plenty of points in the first 30 minutes as the Utes went up 28-24 at the break.
Bryson Barnes of Utah was 13-of-17 for 238 passing yards and 2 TDs.
Heisman favorite Michael Penix Jr. also had 13 completions but he attempted 27 passes. Penix had one TD throw and 1 TD.
The scoring onslaught:
TOUCHDOWN7 PLAYS, 91 YARDS, 2:14
UTAH28
WASH24
TOUCHDOWN7 PLAYS, 56 YARDS, 2:33
UTAH21
WASH17
TOUCHDOWN2 PLAYS, 64 YARDS, 0:51
UTAH21
WASH17
TOUCHDOWN6 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 2:01
UTAH14
WASH17
TOUCHDOWN12 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 6:19
UTAH14
WASH10
FIELD GOAL11 PLAYS, 51 YARDS, 3:18
UTAH7
WASH10
TOUCHDOWN6 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 2:29
UTAH7
WASH7
TOUCHDOWN7 PLAYS, 77 YARDS, 3:54
UTAH0
WASH7