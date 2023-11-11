Utah, Washington combine for 52 points in wild first half

Washington had its hands full in the first half of a Pac-12 game on Saturday against Utah.

The Huskies were trying to maintain their undefeated mark against a Utah team that was 7-2 overall and 4-2 in conference.

There were long drives — quick ones — and plenty of points in the first 30 minutes as the Utes went up 28-24 at the break.

Bryson Barnes of Utah was 13-of-17 for 238 passing yards and 2 TDs.

Heisman favorite Michael Penix Jr. also had 13 completions but he attempted 27 passes. Penix had one TD throw and 1 TD.

The scoring onslaught:

Utah Utes

TOUCHDOWN7 PLAYS, 91 YARDS, 2:14

UTAH28

WASH24

Washington Huskies

TOUCHDOWN7 PLAYS, 56 YARDS, 2:33

UTAH21

WASH17

Utah Utes

TOUCHDOWN2 PLAYS, 64 YARDS, 0:51

UTAH21

WASH17

Washington Huskies

TOUCHDOWN6 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 2:01

UTAH14

WASH17

Utah Utes

TOUCHDOWN12 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 6:19

UTAH14

WASH10

Washington Huskies

FIELD GOAL11 PLAYS, 51 YARDS, 3:18

UTAH7

WASH10

Utah Utes

TOUCHDOWN6 PLAYS, 75 YARDS, 2:29

UTAH7

WASH7

Washington Huskies

TOUCHDOWN7 PLAYS, 77 YARDS, 3:54

UTAH0

WASH7

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire