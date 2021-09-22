Utah vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Utah vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Utah (1-2), Washington State (1-2)

Utah vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

Utah is having problems.

The offense isn’t moving the chains – it’s a disaster on third downs – it’s not scoring when it gets its chances in the red zone, and it’s not controlling the tempo or the clock.

It’s got the guys on the lines and the veterans across the board, but the defense got run over by both BYU and San Diego State in losses.

The running game isn’t working like it should, the run defense isn’t playing like it should, and the quarterback play is now a question mark with Charlie Brewer no longer with the Utes. Cameron Rising isn’t a bad option to take over, but this isn’t where Utah was supposed to be just three games into the season.

However …

Why Utah Will Win

Washington State is having problems.

The offense isn’t moving the chains – it’s a disaster on third downs – it’s not scoring when it gets its chances in the red zone, and it’s not controlling the tempo or the clock.

It’s having Utah’s issues, but at a bigger and different level.

Wazzu’s defense got lit up by USC’s passing game, Utah State had an almost perfect offensive balance, and Portland State was able to bomb away with its passing attack.

This is the game for Utah to try being Utah. It needs to use its power on the offensive front, and there’s nothing for the defensive side to worry about from the Cougar running game.

What’s Going To Happen

Rising will be great, Utah will run for 200 yards, and for a brief moment, everything will look like it’s supposed to.

Washington State has to find something that consistently works offensively, but that’s not happening this week.

It’ll have a few good drives, and it’ll be in the game for a half, and then everything will kick in for the Utes as they go on a big run in the third quarter.

Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Utah 36. Washington State 20

Line: Utah -14.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

