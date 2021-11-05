Utah vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 5

Utah vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 5

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Utah (5-3), Stanford (3-5)

Utah vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

Can Stanford run the ball? No?

Then what are we doing here?

Utah is simple. Run the ball for 200 yards or more on Utah, beat Utah.

San Diego State did it. Oregon State did it, and so did BYU – the Utes lost all three games. Who else ran for 200 yards on the Ute D?

No one, and Utah won all five of those games.

Stanford ran for over 200 yards on Vanderbilt and that’s the only time the ground game worked all season. It ran for 156 yards total in the last three games.

Yeah that’s just a stat, but it goes to what takes Utah out of its style and rhythm. When the defensive front is holding up, everything else on this team works.

Why Stanford Will Win

Okay, so Stanford won’t do much on the ground against the Utah D. However, it’s got enough of a passing attack to make things interesting, and it’s getting Utah on the road.

For whatever reason – beyond the inability to stop the run – all of Utah’s losses came on the road, and the one time it came up with a road victory was against a USC program in turmoil.

Stanford has the type of team that will keep pressing with the passing game, will hang around for a full four quarters, and it’ll take advantage of that one opportunity to make something happen.

It went four straight games without a turnover, and then it melted down with eight in the last three games – all losses. Utah will apply the pressure, but it doesn’t take the ball away enough.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Tanner McKee is banged up.

The Stanford quarterback has been questionable all week – at best – and no matter what his status is, there’s just no running game to pick up the slack.

Utah isn’t going to get too funky here. Rely on the defense, get a few early scores, rely on the defense some more, and don’t take any big chances …

And rely on the defense.

Utah vs Stanford Prediction, Lines

Utah 34, Stanford 19

Line: Utah -9, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

