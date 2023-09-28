Utah vs. Oregon State: How to watch Week 5 game plus odds, injuries, and 2023 schedules

Despite starting quarterback Cam Rising missing the game, No. 10 Utah earned its first Pac-12 win against UCLA 14-7. Rising is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered in last year's Rose Bowl but the Utes' defense came through against a then-No. 22 Bruins squad.

“What adjective is better than great? That’s what our defensive effort was,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game. “Tremendous performance by so many defensive players.”

No. 19 Oregon State had its first loss of the season in a close 38-35 loss to Washington State. That defeat dropped the Beavers down a few places in the US LBM Coaches Poll ranking and pushed the Cougars up to 16th in the country.

This week, the two teams meet at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Friday, with a chance to improve their standings in the Pac-12.

How to watch No. 10 Utah vs. No. 19 Oregon State, TV and streaming:

No. 19 Oregon State will host No. 10 Utah at Reser Stadium with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m., ET, on FS1. It'll also be streaming on the Fox Sports app.

Notable football players and injury news:

Utes WR Munir McClain is questionable

Utes QB Cam Rising is questionable

Utes QB Brandon Rose is questionable

Utes WR Mycah Pittman is questionable

Utes DE Connor O'Toole is questionable

Utes TE Brant Kuithe is out

Beavers WR Tastean Reddicks is questionable

Defense: Utes must keep riding its defense until Rising returns

NCAA Odds Week 5: No. 10 Utah vs. No. 19 Oregon State lines and betting trends:

The Beavers are favored for the win over the Utes in Corvallis, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-3.5)

Moneyline: Oregon State (-165), Utah (+140)

Total: 44.5 points

Utah Utes football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Thurs. 08/31: Utah 24-11 Florida Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Utah 20-13 Baylor Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Utah 31-7 Weber State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Utah 14-7 UCLA Final

Week 5: Fri. 09/29: Utah at Oregon State, 9:00 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Utah vs. California, TBD

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Utah at USC, TBD

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Utah vs. Oregon, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Utah vs. Arizona State, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Utah at Washington, TBD

Week 12: Sat 11/18: Utah at Arizona, TBD

Week 13: Sat 11/25: Utah vs. Colorado, TBD

Oregon State football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Sun. 09/03: Oregon State 42-17 San Jose State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Oregon State 55-7 UC Davis Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Oregon State 26-9 San Diego State Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Oregon State 35-38 Washington State Final

Week 5: Fri. 09/29: Oregon State vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ET, FS1

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Oregon State at California, 10 p.m., ET, Pac-12 Networks

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Oregon State vs. UCLA, TBD

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Oregon State at Arizona, TBD

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Oregon State at Colorado, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oregon State vs. Stanford, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oregon State vs. Washington, TBD

Week 13: Fri. 11/24: Oregon State at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ET, Fox

