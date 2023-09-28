Utah vs. Oregon State: How to watch Week 5 game plus odds, injuries, and 2023 schedules
Despite starting quarterback Cam Rising missing the game, No. 10 Utah earned its first Pac-12 win against UCLA 14-7. Rising is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered in last year's Rose Bowl but the Utes' defense came through against a then-No. 22 Bruins squad.
“What adjective is better than great? That’s what our defensive effort was,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said after the game. “Tremendous performance by so many defensive players.”
No. 19 Oregon State had its first loss of the season in a close 38-35 loss to Washington State. That defeat dropped the Beavers down a few places in the US LBM Coaches Poll ranking and pushed the Cougars up to 16th in the country.
This week, the two teams meet at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Friday, with a chance to improve their standings in the Pac-12.
How to watch No. 10 Utah vs. No. 19 Oregon State, TV and streaming:
No. 19 Oregon State will host No. 10 Utah at Reser Stadium with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m., ET, on FS1. It'll also be streaming on the Fox Sports app.
Notable football players and injury news:
Utes WR Munir McClain is questionable
Utes QB Cam Rising is questionable
Utes QB Brandon Rose is questionable
Utes WR Mycah Pittman is questionable
Utes DE Connor O'Toole is questionable
Utes TE Brant Kuithe is out
Beavers WR Tastean Reddicks is questionable
Defense: Utes must keep riding its defense until Rising returns
NCAA Odds Week 5: No. 10 Utah vs. No. 19 Oregon State lines and betting trends:
The Beavers are favored for the win over the Utes in Corvallis, according to the BetMGM odds.
Spread Favorite: Oregon State (-3.5)
Moneyline: Oregon State (-165), Utah (+140)
Total: 44.5 points
Utah Utes football 2023 schedule and results:
Week 1: Thurs. 08/31: Utah 24-11 Florida Final
Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Utah 20-13 Baylor Final
Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Utah 31-7 Weber State Final
Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Utah 14-7 UCLA Final
Week 5: Fri. 09/29: Utah at Oregon State, 9:00 p.m., ET, FS1
Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye
Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Utah vs. California, TBD
Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Utah at USC, TBD
Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Utah vs. Oregon, TBD
Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Utah vs. Arizona State, TBD
Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Utah at Washington, TBD
Week 12: Sat 11/18: Utah at Arizona, TBD
Week 13: Sat 11/25: Utah vs. Colorado, TBD
Oregon State football 2023 schedule and results:
Week 1: Sun. 09/03: Oregon State 42-17 San Jose State Final
Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Oregon State 55-7 UC Davis Final
Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Oregon State 26-9 San Diego State Final
Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Oregon State 35-38 Washington State Final
Week 5: Fri. 09/29: Oregon State vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ET, FS1
Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Oregon State at California, 10 p.m., ET, Pac-12 Networks
Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Oregon State vs. UCLA, TBD
Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Bye
Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Oregon State at Arizona, TBD
Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Oregon State at Colorado, TBD
Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oregon State vs. Stanford, TBD
Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oregon State vs. Washington, TBD
Week 13: Fri. 11/24: Oregon State at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ET, Fox
