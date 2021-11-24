Utah vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch: Friday, November 26

Utah vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 26

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Utah (8-3), Colorado (4-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Utah vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Colorado Will Win

This is Colorado’s bowl game, and it’s just good enough to come up with something special considering this doesn’t matter to the home side.

Oh sure, Utah would love to win, it wants to come up with something special on Senior Day, and it certainly doesn’t want to lose its momentum after destroying Oregon and the Pac-12 last week, but again, it doesn’t make a difference whether or not it wins.

The Utes have clinched the South and it’s off to the Pac-12 Championship next week no matter what. They’re not in the College Football Playoff mix, so they really can rest everyone to be ready to roll for the game that would mean the Rose Bowl with a win.

Colorado hasn’t been all that bad. It was able to get by a Washington that barely showed up after all of its drama, and the ground game was great in the runner over Oregon State.

There aren’t any turnovers, the O is just starting to grind on the ground, and …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 13

Why Utah Will Win

Assuming the Utes really do care – they’re going to say they do, but there’s no way they can maintain the emotion of last week’s 38-7 win over Oregon – run, run run.

The powered through UCLA for close to 300 yards, they ran over Stanford for 441, and they ripped apart Oregon for over 200.

The Colorado defense doesn’t get into the backfield, the offense doesn’t move the chains and control the clock, and even if this is a go-through-the-motions game, it should still be enough to get by as long as the lines can control the game from the start.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 12

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

Utah will attempt to make a statement, but it’s not going to wok.

Oh it’ll win – it’ll get out to a good lead on its first few drives – but the intensity will slip. Colorado will keep fighting to make this a bit more interesting than it should be, but again, it’s going to be about momentum.

Think Arizona. Utah wasn’t great against the lowly Wildcats, but they were still able to get by with an unfocused 38-29 win. Colorado will be plucky enough to lose without getting destroyed.

– College Football Schedule: Week 13 Predictions, Lines

Utah vs Colorado Prediction, Lines

Utah 38, Colorado 16

Line: Utah -23.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The Times and Life of Shawn Carter: Official Video of JAY-Z’s 2021 Rock Hall Induction

1: “Why don’t we have Thanksgiving food the rest of the year?”

Week 13 Schedule | CFN Expert Picks

Rankings CFP | AP | Coaches | CFN 1-130

8 Teams In Playoff Chase | Bowl Projections

Bowl Bubble | CFN NFL Expert Picks