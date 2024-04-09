Utah Valley to break ground on $20 million soccer stadium

OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Officials with Utah Valley University will break ground on its new $20 million soccer-specific stadium on Tuesday, April 9, kicking off a new era for both men’s and women’s soccer athletics at the university.

The new stadium, sponsored by Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU), will be situated on the west side of the existing Clyde Field and will provide an “unparalleled experience” for players, fans and the community.

Once completed the stadium will be able to hold 3,000 fans and include covered plaza seating, a Major League Soccer-style press box complete with broadcast capabilities and 10 luxury seats. The University previously announced the new stadium would include improved concessions, restrooms and a team shop as well as dedicated student sections.

(Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

(Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

(Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

(Image courtesy of Utah Valley University)

The players will have dedicated locker rooms a team lounge and locker rooms specifically built for visiting teams and officials. Once finished, UVU said the stadium will be one of the top facilities in NCAA Division I Soccer.

“This groundbreaking is a testament to our vision for UVU Athletics and our partnership with UCCU,” said Utah Valley Director of Athletics Dr. Jared Sumsion. “The new stadium will not only enhance our competitive edge but also create a vibrant hub for community interaction and support.”

The groundbreaking will happen at 12:45 p.m. in a ceremony open to the public. UVU officials plan on announcing a timeline for construction as well as other stadium features during the event.

