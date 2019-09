Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth layout the storylines to follow when No. 10 Utah rumbles into the Coliseum for a Friday night matchup. The Utes, the Pac-12's highest-ranked team, must stop USC's high octane receivers. USC, meanwhile, must slow down Utah running back Zack Moss, who can break the school's all-time rushing record. See the game live at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT.

