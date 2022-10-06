Utah at UCLA odds, picks and predictions

The 11th-ranked Utah Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) travel to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena to take on the No. 19 UCLA Bruins (5-0, 2-0) Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Utah vs. UCLA odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Since losing to Florida 29-26 to open the season, Utah has been running over opponents, including a 42-16 victory over Oregon State last Saturday. This avenged a loss the Utes suffered last season in Beaverton.

QB Cam Rising has been the man leading the charge for the Utes. The defense has also taken a step up in recent weeks which is needed as the they start the meat of their Pac-12 schedule.

Coach Chip Kelly’s Bruins claimed an impressive 40-32 home victory over then-No. 18 Washington last Friday. The win not only kept UCLA undefeated, but it knocked a main competitor to reach the conference title game. A victory Saturday over defending conference champion Utah would be another step forward for Kelly and the Bruins.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Utah at UCLA odds

Moneyline (ML): Y -180 (bet $180 to win $100) | UCLA +145 (bet $100 to win $145)

Against the spread (ATS): Utah -3.5 (-108) | UCLA +3.5 (-112)

Over/Under (O/U): 64.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Utah at UCLA picks and predictions

Prediction

Utah 41, UCLA 38

PASS.

The line is slightly too high to make a play on this game.

LEAN UCLA +3.5 (-112).

This is going to be a close game. Utah is the better team despite the worse record. In recent weeks, both teams have been playing well. Both should continue to do the same this week. If one of these teams scores a blowout, it is likely to be Utah, but I do not see it. This will come down to the wire, and I lean toward UCLA +3.5 (-112) to cover.

BET OVER 64.5 (-110).

The Utah defense was able to hold Oregon State to 16 points last Saturday. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and RB Zach Charbonnet are different beasts entirely. While the UCLA defense will not stop Utah, the Utes defense will also have a tough time containing this Bruins duo.

This game will have a lot of back and forth and that means points. Both teams will hit 30 and one could hit 40.

The OVER 64.5 (-110) is my FAVORITE PLAY of this game.

