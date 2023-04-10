Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic heads to UCLA

The college basketball season has officially been over for a week since UConn won the national title. As a result, the transfer portal has been active across the country.

The Utah Utes saw guard Lazar Stefanovic enter the portal, and he decided to head to UCLA, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Stefanovic leaving Utah is a notable loss for the Utes. He was the third-highest scoring player on the team behind Branden Carlson and Gabe Madsen (10.3 PPG). The sophomore guard from Yugoslavia now enters a UCLA team that is undergoing a ton of changes as well, although Mick Cronin always finds a way to make his team competitive in the Pac-12.

Stefanovic made the Pac-12 All-Freshman team in 2022 and was a major focal point of the Utah offense this past season, even more when Gabe Madsen missed time with an injury. Stefanovic scored 26 points on 10-22 shooting and six 3-pointers against Stanford in February, so UCLA is surely hoping it can get some consistent 3-point shooting out of him.

Stefanovic averaged 10.3 PPG with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per contest as a starter. Stefanovic posted a picture on his Twitter profile all decked out in UCLA gear.

Today’s a new chapter in my basketball career 🏀 I would like to announce that I have commited to UCLA 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/7HSMghw1YK — Lazar Stefanovic (@_Lazar_Stef) April 8, 2023

Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic has committed to UCLA, per his Twitter page. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 8, 2023

