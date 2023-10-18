Utah tight end Thomas Yassmin out for the season

The USC Trojans are preparing to face the Utah Utes in a massive showdown this weekend and a Pac-12 title game rematch. However, the status of Cam Rising remains up in the air. The Utah QB hasn’t played all season long.

On top of that, Utah also lost tight end Thomas Yassmin for the season due to season-ending surgery, via Porter Larsen of ESPN.

Yassmin had just eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown this season, but he had his best game of the year against Oregon State, catching three passes for 59 yards and a score.

Last year, Yassmin had 12 catches for 300 yards and five touchdowns. The Utah offense in 2023 has taken a giant step back, partly because of Rising’s absence.

Utah won both meetings against USC last season, including the Pac-12 title game, but this time the Utes come to Los Angeles to face the Trojans, who themselves are coming off a brutal loss to Notre Dame in South Bend.

Utes TE Thomas Yassmin will undergo season-ending surgery later this week per Coach Whitt — Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) October 18, 2023

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire