What Utah ties have signed as free agents after going undrafted?
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more player signings are announced.
After three days and seven rounds, the 2023 NFL draft is over.
Here’s where every Utah tie is headed, whether via the draft, free agency or on a mini-camp invite (as designated):
Utah
Players drafted
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah — Buffalo Bills, Round 1, No. 25 overall.
Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah — Atlanta Falcons, Round 4, No. 113 overall.
Braeden Daniels, G/T, Utah — Washington Commanders, Round 4, No. 118 overall.
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (also Florida): Cleveland Browns, free agent, per University of Utah. That contract will include $250,000 guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
BYU
Players drafted
Blake Freeland, OT, BYU and Herriman High — Indianapolis Colts, Round 4, No. 106 overall.
Jaren Hall, QB, BYU and Maple Mountain High — Minnesota Vikings, Round 5, No. 164 overall.
Puka Nacua, WR, BYU and Orem High — Los Angeles Rams, Round 5, No. 177 overall.
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
Chris Brooks, RB, BYU: Miami Dolphins, free agent, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.
Harris LaChance, OT, BYU and Herriman High: Indianapolis Colts, free agent, per One Sports West Group.
Utah State
Free agent signees or mini-camp invites
Calvin Tyler Jr., RB, Utah State (also Oregon State): Cincinnati Bengals, free agent, per The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.
Other Utah ties
Players drafted
Siaki Ika, DT, East High (played college at Baylor and LSU) — Cleveland Browns, Round 3, No. 98 overall.
Cameron Latu, TE, Olympus High (played college at Alabama) — San Francisco 49ers, Round 3, No. 101 overall.
Noah Sewell, LB, Orem High (played college at Oregon) — Chicago Bears, Round 5, No. 148 overall.