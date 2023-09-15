Utah Tech heads to Northern Arizona looking for first win of the season

Utah Tech heads to Northern Arizona on Saturday looking for its first win of the season.

The Northern Arizona football team will host Utah Tech on Saturday at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff.

The Lumberjacks will get to play in front of its fans for the first time this season as the team is still searching for its first win.

The game is set to start at 1 p.m.

Utah Tech (0-2) will also be searching for its first win of the season.

The Trailblazers are coming off loses against Montana State and most recently a 43-13 loss against Montana. Utah Tech was down 43-0 heading into the fourth quarter but was able to avoid a shutout. Quarterback Kobe Tracy found Jaivian Lofton and Rickie Johnson for the two touchdowns in the fourth. The drive that ended in a Johnson touchdown capped off a 78-yard drive, the longest for the team in the game.

Utah Tech had a total of 361 yards on offense, and Tracy completed 15 of 33 for 209 yards. According to the Utah Tech press release, Tracy moved into second place all-time on Utah passing list with 3,389 yards.

NAU dropped its last game against North Dakota 37-22 and will look to refocus on the next task at hand versus the Trailblazers.

Even though the Lumberjacks could not find their first win at North Dakota, the team recorded some season-highs in offensive yards. Altogether, NAU had 274 receiving yards and 171 rushing yards accounting for a total of 445 yards during the game.

Kai Millner got the nod again as the starting quarterback for the Lumberjacks. Millner was 20-of-33 passing for 258 yards and added on 76 rushing yards.

NAU got its first touchdown of the season when Millner connected with junior tight end Bryzai White for a six-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter showed Northern Arizona’s fight. The Lumberjacks found itself down 37-9 late in the quarter but found the endzone twice to make the final, 37-22. Millner had a 13-yard rushing touchdown and then linked up with Owen Coleman on a 37-yard pass for the final touchdown of the game.

Devon Starling had 73 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Lumberjacks in the 37-22 defeat.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Utah Tech football heads to Northern Arizona