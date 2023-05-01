Utah Tech DB Darrius Nash accepts invitation to Saints rookie minicamp

A number of undrafted hopefuls will be trying out at New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp in the weeks ahead, including Utah Tech cornerback Darrius Nash. The school announced that Nash has accepted an invitation to participate at the upcoming Saints rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. If all goes well, maybe he’ll get a contract offer out of it.

Nash brings good size at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds and good-enough all-around athleticism to compete with pro talents. He predominately covered the slot but missed a lot of tackles, and he needs to play with better discipline to cut it at the NFL level. Good luck to him and the other first-years hoping to turn pro.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Former Toledo TE Jamal Turner invited to Saints and Chiefs rookie minicamps 3 most important New Orleans Saints team needs after 2023 NFL draft Saints invite Louisville OL Adonis Boone for a rookie minicamp tryout

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire