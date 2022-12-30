Utah stays undefeated in Pac-12 play with road win over California

Associated Press

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his brother his opinion, but isn’t sure what will happen next. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said.