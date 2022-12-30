Utah stays undefeated in Pac-12 play with road win over California
Utah men's basketball beat Cal, 58-43, to improve 10-4 overall and 3-0 in Pac-12 play. Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 11 points in the win.
Utah men's basketball beat Cal, 58-43, to improve 10-4 overall and 3-0 in Pac-12 play. Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic each scored 11 points in the win.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his brother his opinion, but isn’t sure what will happen next. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said.
A fun look at Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talking about key members of special teams.
The Cowboys now have back-to-back 12-win seasons for the first time since 1994-1995 and remain in the NFC East title chase.
Inside the living room, a Michel Ducaroy–designed sofa is next to a red stand by Sara Regal Alonso. Atop the stand is a 1960s Taccia lamp by Pier Giacomo Castiglioni and Achille Castiglioni. The kitchen was renovated with new floors by Texolit Rustico and an island unit made of Spanish emperador dark marble.
Behind a double-double from Omar El-Sheikh and stout defense, the Arkansas State men’s basketball snapped a 10-game home win streak for Old Dominion and opened Sun Belt Conference play with a 60-57 win at Chartway Arena Thursday night. Winners of four-straight games, A-State moves to 9-5 overall and improves to 22-10 in Sun Belt Conference openers all-time. The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Old Dominion and drops the Monarchs to 8-5 overall.
Russian airlines stopped flying to most overseas destinations after Western countries imposed unprecedented sanctions, including bans on Russian carriers, after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Routes to Turkey and Middle Eastern countries popular with Russian tourists have been preserved. Alexandrovsky said that competitors, including Turkish Airlines and Emirates had benefitted most from the situation, and called for a degree of what he called "state protectionism" to safeguard domestic aviation.
If your mortgage interest is minimal, you may benefit from investing your extra money instead.
It’s time to log off, folks
Severe winter weather caused US airlines to cancel at least 20,000 flights, creating piles of unclaimed luggage at airports.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
The Lakers have LeBron James under a guaranteed contract for at least two more seasons, and he's not guaranteeing he'll stay interested for that long.
A lot of Magic players left their bench during the incident.
Russell and the Timberwolves were frustrated with some late calls Zion got.
Travis Kelce thought Mac Jones dove at Eli Apple's knees in frustration. Jason Kelce said Jones' hit was dirty, but he's seen worse from the Pats' QB.
Teams that fire coaches tend to hire replacements who are the exact opposite of the former coach. And the next Broncos coach needs to handle quarterback Russell Wilson in the exact opposite way that Nathaniel Hackett did. No more special treatment. No more office in the building. No more anything other than being treated like [more]
Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 2016 while Texas finishes the season 8-5.
Buddy Buckets is the fastest shot in the East.
Bowl game rankings - how good were they? Ranked from the worst to the best, here's our review of all the bowl games.
Washington 27, Texas 20: Valero Alamo Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
It's been a decade since Kentucky men's basketball won the 2012 national championship. Where are those players and coaches now?