Utah State's Marco Anthony picked his number in honor of his favorite Wendy's deal ... no, really

Chris Cwik
·1 min read

You may think you love your favorite fast food joint, but you've got nothing on Utah State guard Marco Anthony. When it came time for Anthony to choose his uniform number, all Anthony had to do was think about his favorite fast food deal.

That would be the Wendy's 4 for $4 deal. That's why Anthony wears No. 44. That may sound ridiculous, but it's true.

Anthony seems to recognize it's a quirky choice. When asked to verify that story, Anthony said "how could I make something like that up?"

If you're unaware of the Wendy's 4 for $4 deal, allow us to enlighten you. Patrons can get a $1 entree and pair it with a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries and a drink for $4.

Marco Anthony in midst of breakout season

After spending his first two years at Virginia, Anthony is in the midst of a breakout at Utah State. He's started 24 of 25 games for Utah State, and is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists. 

Anthony will look to continue that success Saturday night, when Utah State takes on San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The contest will begin at 6 p.m. ET. 

It's unclear whether Anthony will already have a sponsorship deal with Wendy's by tipoff.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Reigning champion McIlroy set to miss cut at Players Championship

    The four-times major champion followed up his opening round 79 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida with another poor showing as he shot three bogeys and a double bogey en route to his worst 36-hole score since 2013. The Northern Irishman, the first defending champion to miss the cut since Rickie Fowler in 2016, said his bid to add speed and power to his game, inspired by Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open triumph, had backfired.

  • Viktor Hovland's mom, watching from Norway, called him out for a penalty at The Players Championship

    Viktor Hovland was assessed a two-stroke penalty on Thursday after accidentally moving his ball mark to the wrong spot — something his mom noticed on TV.

  • The Patriots had to bring back Cam Newton, but he can't be Bill Belichick's only QB option in 2021

    Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo? Draft a QB in the first round? Regardless of what New England does to address its most important position, the first step was re-signing Cam Newton.

  • UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results & video: Edwards vs. Muhammad set; Spann misses weight on first attempt

    It was a rocky road to get here, but with the UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results in the books, the event is set for Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC Vegas 21 fight card is topped by Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a bout that could determine the next challenger to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. UFC Vegas 21's main event was made official within the first 10 minutes of the Friday's two-hour official weigh-in window. Muhammad took to the scale first, weighing 170 pounds, while Edwards immediately followed at 170.5 pounds. Edwards had initially been slated to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, but that bout was scrapped for the third and final time. Chimaev continues to suffer lingering health effects from his bout with COVID-19. With Edwards currently sitting at no. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings, he is poised to earn a title shot with an impressive win over Muhammad. By contrast, with Muhammad ranked no. 13, he has a massive opportunity to make a statement and propel himself toward the top of the division if he upsets Edwards. UFC Vegas 21 co-main eventer Ryan Spann misses weight UFC Vegas 21 co-main event fighter Ryan Spann was the final fighter to the scale, right at the end of the two-hour window. He weighed 206.5 pounds for his bout opposite Misha Cirkunov. At 0.5 pounds over the limit, Spann was given one hour to lose the final half-pound. If he does not, the bout will be negotiated and he would likely forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Cirkunov to keep the bout intact. Considering his size, it is more likely that Spann will be able to lose the final half-pound and make weight within the one-hour grace period. [UPDATE: Friday, March 12]Spann made weight on his second attempt, tipping the scale at 206 pounds. His fight with Cirkunov will take place as originally planned without penalty. Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder rematch gets UFC Vegas 21 green light A women's strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder highlights the UFC Vegas 21 prelims on ESPN+. The bout was rescheduled from February's UFC Vegas 20 fight card, after someone from Yoder's corner tested positive for COVID-19. The bout easily got the green light on Friday with Hill weighing 115.5 pounds and Yoder at 116 pounds. UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170) UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card (8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+) Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206.5)Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5) UFC Vegas 21 Prelims (5pm ET / 2 pm PT on ESPN+) Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171) TRENDING > Rankings Review: Sean Brady shoves Khamzat Chimaev out of the Top 15 UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad make weight (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

    The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. "We're going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore," coach Stephen Silas said after Thursday's game.

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."

  • MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid exits game with left knee injury, has deep bone bruise

    The Sixers star's escaped without suffering a season-ending injury.

  • Tristan Thompson with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Tristan Thompson (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 03/11/2021

  • Reports: Tom Brady signs extension through 2022 season with Tampa Bay

    Brady's extension likely lowers his 2021 salary cap number after he signed a 2-year, $50 million deal ahead of 2020.

  • Who will be the NFL's first $100 million-a-year quarterback?

    As money rises in the NFL, who will be the first quarterback to crack the nine-figure-a-year level?

  • Djokovic can extend No.1 record to 400 weeks, says Medvedev

    The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer's record on March 8 when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. "First of all, it's an unbelievable achievement," Medvedev said after reaching the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille on Friday. Federer, who will turn 40 in August, returned to court this week after 13 months due to double knee surgeries and Medvedev found it "amazing" that the 20-times major winner was still able to win his first match on return.

  • Warriors rookie James Wiseman benched for 3 quarters after missing COVID-19 test

    "He responded exactly as I had hoped he would. He competed with energy and that bodes well."

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.

  • Dennis Smith Jr. with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Dennis Smith Jr. (Detroit Pistons) with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/11/2021

  • Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022

    Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process. "In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we're keeping the band together," Brady tweeted https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1370423289550635009.

  • Facing cap crunch, Chiefs reportedly restructure Patrick Mahomes' record $450 million contract

    It took eight months for the NFL's biggest contract to need re-working.

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Shaq Barrett leads depleted list of top 20 defensive free agents

    There are a few intriguing pass rushers set to hit free agency.

  • Chiefs release starting linemen Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz after Super Bowl implosion

    The Chiefs released both their starting tackles Thursday.

  • New Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback 'right now'

    David Culley is trying to speak Deshaun Watson's return into existence.