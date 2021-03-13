Utah State's Marco Anthony picked his number in honor of his favorite Wendy's deal ... no, really

You may think you love your favorite fast food joint, but you've got nothing on Utah State guard Marco Anthony. When it came time for Anthony to choose his uniform number, all Anthony had to do was think about his favorite fast food deal.

That would be the Wendy's 4 for $4 deal. That's why Anthony wears No. 44. That may sound ridiculous, but it's true.

One of the best reasons for wearing a jersey number ever: @USUBasketball's Marco Anthony wears 44 because he likes Wendy's "4 for $4" deal. pic.twitter.com/Sdb2u7P5AP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 13, 2021

Anthony seems to recognize it's a quirky choice. When asked to verify that story, Anthony said "how could I make something like that up?"

If you're unaware of the Wendy's 4 for $4 deal, allow us to enlighten you. Patrons can get a $1 entree and pair it with a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries and a drink for $4.

Marco Anthony in midst of breakout season

After spending his first two years at Virginia, Anthony is in the midst of a breakout at Utah State. He's started 24 of 25 games for Utah State, and is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Anthony will look to continue that success Saturday night, when Utah State takes on San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The contest will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

It's unclear whether Anthony will already have a sponsorship deal with Wendy's by tipoff.

