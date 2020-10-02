Utah State's Gary Andersen, a coach who once quit midseason, says his players can't opt out

Utah State coach Gary Andersen does not appear to have any sympathy for players who don’t want to play in 2020.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Andersen told reporters that Utah State players are not able to opt out of the season. Players across the country have been opting out of the season because of their concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season.

“At least in our program, we don’t have an opt out. And it’s not an option,” Andersen said per the Tribune. “If you opt out, you’re not with us.”

Andersen’s language regarding opt outs is downright hypocritical. He’s the same coach that quit his job at Oregon State during the 2017 season because he didn’t like the way things were going. Andersen’s team was 1-5 at the time of his departure.

While Andersen’s parting with Oregon State was officially termed a “mutual” decision, texts from Andersen to a reporter revealed his unhappiness with his assistant coaches. He also did not get any of his $12 million buyout when he left the Beavers.

Utah State coach Gary Andersen doesn't seem willing to let any of his players opt out of the 2020 season. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) More

If Andersen can quit a job midseason — and be so unhappy in it that he left millions of dollars on the table — he should at least be able to see why a college football player would want to opt out this season. After all, every NCAA player is getting an extra year of eligibility. A player who doesn’t play in 2020 does not lose a year of eligibility.

The Tribune published Andersen’s comments as part of a larger look at players opting out during the 2020 season. It said it gave Andersen a chance to clarify the comments he previously made and he declined to do so.

Utah State is part of the Mountain West Conference. The MWC was one of the first conferences to postpone the 2020 season and one of the last to announce a start date. Utah State and most other MWC teams will start play on Oct. 24.

Andersen is in the second year of his second tenure at Utah State. He coached the team for four seasons before he was hired at Wisconsin. He quit after his second season with the Badgers to go to Oregon State. He said after he left Wisconsin that he was frustrated with the school’s relatively high academic admission standards.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: