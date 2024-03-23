Utah State's defense baffled TCU, but Purdue basketball is ready for March Madness battle

INDIANAPOLIS — Just hours after what could be the final shot of Carson Barrett's career, he was back on the court in a much different role.

The Purdue senior was a late substitution in Friday night's first-round NCAA Tournament win over Grambling State and made a 3-pointer for the game's final points.

Now he's running scout team against the Boilermakers in Saturday practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Utah State had success running a 1-3-1 zone defense against TCU to earn a second-round game against Purdue and now it's the job of Barrett and Purdue's other scout team players to replicate that.

"If we execute and run things the right way, I think we'll get a lot of open 3s off of Zach (Edey)," Barrett said.

TCU shot 35.8% and had 14 turnovers Friday in its loss to the Aggies.

"They have really good length and size up front with their bigs. They have it as well with one of their bigs off the bench," Purdue assistant coach PJ Thompson said. "They'll do a good job of mixing up defenses. One thing that helps us is you can watch certain teams play preparing for a game and I don't know what they're trying to do. That's when it gets tough.

"When you watch Utah State, you know exactly what they are trying to do. They have rules, they have principles, they have discipline. That helps you from a scouting standpoint because we are systematic in our approach as well."

At this point, Purdue's schedule has allowed the Boilermakers to see just about everything.

By the second round of the NCAA Tournament, teams tend to stick to what they do well, but you've always got to expect the unexpected and adapt.

"I think we've seen almost everything," Purdue point guard Braden Smith said. "Whatever they pick to choose and what they end up doing, we know how to handle it."

Utah State's Darius Brown II hinted Saturday the Aggies may have something special planned.

That's as far has he'd go, halting himself before expanding.

"We shall be aggressive," Brown said. "We'll just go with that."

Purdue is going to do what it does, the systematic approach Thompson mentioned.

And if that's good enough, the Boilermakers will have offensive success regardless of what Utah State throws out.

"If everybody just does their job and attacks what the defense gives us, we'll be good," guard Lance Jones said. "They have to guard us. They've got to figure out how to guard Zach and that's a challenge."

